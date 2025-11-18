Local

Sen. Ashley Moody Pushes Drone Espionage Act Amid Continued Reports of Chinese Military Interference

By Hayden Wiggs, WDBO News & Talk
(Patrick Semansky/Associated Press )
By Hayden Wiggs, WDBO News & Talk

ORLANDO, Fla. — Senator Ashley Moody is once again calling upon lawmakers to support the Drone Espionage Act following a recent story involving a Missouri Air Force Base and potential Chinese allies.

On her X account, Moody responded to an article from the Daily Caller, which alleges that the U.S. nuclear bomber fleet housed at Whiteman Air Force Base in Knob Noster, Missouri “shares a fence with [a] trailer park linked to [a] Chinese intel-led fraudster.”

The article states that the “RV park is one of several properties near U.S. military interests acquired by a web of shell companies ... controlled by disgraced Chinese tycoon and self-described former CCP intelligence ‘affiliate,’ Miles Guo.”

According to a 2022 profile published in The New Yorker, Guo (born Guo Wengui in Shen County, Shandong, China) has been in self-imposed exile in New York City since 2017, following the arrests of several of his longtime political allies during an extensive anti-corruption campaign led by the Chinese government in 2012.

Moody responded to the Daily Caller article by quoting the post and writing: “Adversaries are continuing to fly drones to take video of our military sites, and CCP-linked intelligence apparatuses are purchasing land near these sensitive installations—providing them with proximity and access. It’s time for our laws to keep up with technology and close this video-surveillance loophole once and for all."

This is not the first time Moody has made mention of intelligence and homeland security concerns. Moody, in collaboration with Congresswoman Jen Kiggans (R-Va.), recently sent a letter to the Senate and House Armed Services Committee leadership, requesting that her Drone Espionage Act be included in the FY 2026 National Defense Authorization Act.

The Drone Espionage Act would serve as an addition to the Espionage Act of 1917, which was enacted shortly after the U.S. entered World War I. The Act, passed under President Woodrow Wilson, “made it a crime to convey information intended to interfere with the war effort.”

Senator Moody’s Drone Espionage Act would “make it a federal crime to take unauthorized videos of U.S. military installations.”

“Florida is home to 21 military installations and three combatant commands,” said Moody when introducing the Act. “It is imperative we keep our bases protected and secure. I am fighting to modernize our laws to meet this technological advance and protect our nation against bad actors wishing to collect intelligence on American soil.”

The NDAA for FY2026 passed the Senate on October 9, “having achieved 60 votes in the affirmative.” It has since been received in the House and is currently being held at the desk.

Hayden Wiggs

Hayden Wiggs, WDBO News & Talk

Hayden Wiggs is an award-winning journalist from Atlanta, Georgia, whose work has been featured in over 20+ publications throughout the American southeast and has earned recognition from the Associated Press and the Southeast Journalism Conference.

