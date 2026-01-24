Two Lake Brantley High School students face attempted murder charges, police say

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — The Altamonte Springs Police Department has arrested two students following a potential threat to a student at Lake Brantley High School involving a knife and a note found in one student’s bag.

The Police Department confirmed receiving a threat today and acted swiftly in their investigation. They discovered a knife and note in a student’s bag, which raised serious concerns.

Seminole County Public Schools has issued a statement regarding today’s events, which you may read below.

“We are deeply grateful to the individual whose courageous tip allowed law enforcement to take swift action. The situation was resolved safely thanks to the seamless collaboration between our school and law enforcement partners.” Good afternoon, Patriot families and students,We want to provide you with information about an ongoing investigation we are working on with law enforcement. An anonymous tip came in about a student who was overheard mentioning their desire to harm another student at Lake Brantley High.Law Enforcement engaged the student referenced in the tip and searched her belongings. A knife and a note were found, and she was taken into custody by the Altamonte Springs Police Department without incident. Additionally, another student was found to be involved and was also placed under arrest.We are so thankful to the individual who used our anonymous reporting tools to share what they heard and prevented a possible crime. The safety of our students and staff is our highest priority, and it takes all of us working together to keep our schools and communities safe. It is critically important to remember, if you see something, please say something. We are also grateful for the incredible partnership between our schools and law enforcement, and for their quick response to this tip and the actions that followed. As we mentioned above, this is an active and ongoing investigation, and no additional information is available at this time. — Seminole County Public Schools

Police state that both students have been detained and are facing charges, including premeditated attempted murder.

Law enforcement says that the incident is currently under active investigation, and the Police Department emphasizes its commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of the school community.

The Police Department encourages anyone with additional information regarding this incident to call (407) 339-2441 or dial 911. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group