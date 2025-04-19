Seminole County advises residents to refrain from engaging with wild and stray animals

SANFORD, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Seminole County (DOH-Seminole) urges residents to avoid contact with wild and stray animals to prevent potential rabies exposure.

The Department of Health for Seminole has issued a statement outlining preventative measures for community members aimed at mitigating the risks associated with stray animals and potential exposure to rabies.

Remember these tips to protect yourself, family members, and pets:

Immunize your pets and livestock based on your veterinarian’s recommended schedule.

Keep pets under direct supervision and on a leash, and keep livestock secured on your property. If an animal bites your pet or livestock, seek veterinary assistance for the animal immediately and contact Seminole County Animal Services at 407-665-5201.

Avoid contact with wild or stray animals. Do not handle, feed, or unintentionally attract them with outdoor pet food, open garbage cans, or other sources of food. If you have been bitten or scratched by a wild or domestic animal, seek medical attention, and report the injury to DOH-Seminole by calling 407-665-3243.

Never adopt wild animals or bring them into your home; instead, contact a licensed wildlife rehabilitator.

Call your local animal control agency to remove any stray animals from your neighborhood. Contact Seminole County Animal Services at 407-665-5201.

Prevent wildlife, including bats, from entering living quarters or occupied spaces in homes, schools, and other similar areas where they might come in contact with people and pets.

For more information on rabies, please visit here or contact DOH-Seminole at 407-665-3243.

