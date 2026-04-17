Record-breaking work by Seminole County dispatchers saves lives

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Dispatchers in Seminole County achieved some record-breaking, life-saving work. New data shows the county handled over 125,000 calls, with 98% answered within 10 seconds.

Dispatchers describe the job as unpredictable, but their awareness of its importance motivates them. Keysean Lopez, a dispatcher, says, “Coming in... to cats stuck in trees.” There are 36 operators working at the Seminole County Communications Center.

The county is looking for more dispatchers to join their team. If you’re interested, visit our ‘weblinks’ section here.

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