FDOT has installed new traffic signals at multiple intersections in Sanford

SANFORD, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) has installed new traffic signals at several intersections along West First Street (State Road 46) in Sanford to improve safety and accessibility.

The new signals are situated at the intersections of Mangoustine Avenue, Persimmon Avenue, and Aero Lane/Harvest Time Drive.

The signals at Mangoustine Avenue and Persimmon Avenue are currently flashing and will switch to full operation soon. The Aero Lane/Harvest Time Drive signal will be activated at a later date.

Flash mode acts as a temporary warning for motorists to adapt to the new signals. During flashing, drivers should proceed with caution, yielding to pedestrians, bicyclists, and other vehicles already in the intersection.

Completion of this traffic signal installation project is expected early this year, pending any weather-related delays or unforeseen circumstances.

