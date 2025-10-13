Arajet offers Sanford to Dominican Republic flights at limited-time prices

SANFORD, Fla. — Dominican airline Arajet is offering $5 flights from Orlando Sanford International Airport to the Dominican Republic, available until October 15.

This special offer celebrates Arajet’s new route from Orlando, starting October 26.

Dominican airline Arajet

This deal allows travelers to explore the Dominican Republic’s famous beaches and resorts or fly to 15 other destinations across the Americas and Caribbean, such as Colombia, Jamaica, and Costa Rica.

The $5 flight deal is valid for travel between October 31, 2023, and June 14, 2026, giving travelers plenty of time to plan their trips. Those interested in booking these discounted flights can do so directly through Arajet’s website.

The airline’s expansion into Orlando aims to increase regional connectivity by offering direct flights to popular destinations.

