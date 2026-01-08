8-year-old dirt bike rider seriously injured in collision with car in Altamonte Springs

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — An 8-year-old male riding a dirt bike and a car were involved in an incident in Altamonte Springs, causing serious injuries to the rider.

The crash involved a 2023 Yamaha dirt bike, which was traveling southbound in the outside lane, and a 2004 Toyota Avalon that was also traveling southbound but in the inside lane.

Reports indicate that the dirt bike rider lost control and entered the direct path of the car, leading to the collision.

The Toyota Avalon driver was a 56-year-old man from Orlando, who stayed at the scene with an 18-year-old male passenger; neither sustained injuries. They observed the dirt bike rider crash into the vehicle.

Authorities have highlighted that the investigation into the crash is still in progress, as they continue to collect more information about the factors that caused the rider to lose control.

