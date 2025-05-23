Local

Seminole County substitute teacher accused of punching student with autism

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
Seminole County substitute teacher accused of punching student with autism A substitute teacher in Seminole County is facing battery charges after allegedly hitting a student who has autism. (WFTV)
By James Tutten, WFTV.com

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A substitute teacher in Seminole County is facing battery charges after allegedly hitting a student who has autism.

Jeffrey Jung, a substitute teacher at Seminole High School, was arrested Monday by Sanford police.

According to a report, witnesses said Jung punched the student in the ribs and arm while he was lying on a mat.

Officials said a staff member stepped in to stop the alleged attack.

Seminole County Public Schools sent us a statement to Channel 9 saying that he is no longer an employee with the district.

School officials said they are also fully cooperating with law enforcement.

Channel 9 has a crew working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!