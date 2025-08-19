SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said a sexual battery incident happened on Monday afternoon on the Seminole Wekiva Trail.

Deputies said the attack happened around 4 p.m. when a female victim was approached by an unknown male suspect who had an electric scooter in his possession.

According to SCSO, the suspect dragged the victim toward the woodline of the trail, but a nearby citizen heard her cries for help and called 911.

Deputies said the suspect is described as a thin Black male in his mid-20s, standing between five feet seven inches and six feet tall, with short eye-level hair twists.

He was last seen wearing a white ball cap and athletic shorts, and may have initially been wearing a red shirt, though he fled shirtless.

Detectives said they are currently working to obtain surveillance footage and are asking residents and businesses in the area to check their cameras for anyone matching the suspect’s description.

Deputies said there will be an increased law enforcement presence in the area as the investigation continues.

The Sheriff’s Office is also reminding individuals who walk, jog, bike, or exercise outdoors to remain alert and aware of their surroundings.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477) or text TIPS (8477), or call the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office at (407) 665-6650. Calls to Crimeline are anonymous, and tips that lead to a felony arrest may qualify for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Seminole County Sheriff’s Office investigates sexual battery incident on Wekiva Trail

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group