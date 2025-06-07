Seminole County Deputy suspended after gun scare near Milwee Middle School

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A Seminole County Deputy has been suspended, accused of failing to do her job when she was alerted about a kid with a gun near a middle school campus.

Channel 9 obtained a copy of an investigative report that details what happened, it stems from an incident in February.

According to the report, Deputy Brianna Mattingly had been working as a school resource officer at Milwee Middle School.

According to the report on February 26, a paraprofessional at the school told Mattingly that she saw a former student near campus with a gun.

Investigators found Mattingly was careless in how she handled the incident.

According to the report, from the time the paraprofessional told the deputy about the possible gun on campus to when she got out of her car and took any action to assess the situation, more than 8 minutes passed.

Administrators said Mattingly was lackadaisical and failed to act with urgency.

“Despite having been informed of a potential threat in the immediate vicinity of the school, you failed to act on the reported information immediately… You failed to handle that threat appropriately,” reads the report.

While the reported weapon turned out to be a pellet gun, investigators said the deputy didn’t know it at the time and she didn’t do her job by immediately going after the weapon.

According to the documents, Mattingly apologized and took responsibility for the incident.

She was suspended without pay for 42.5 hours, placed on a Performance Improvement Plan, and transferred from the Department of School Safety to the Judicial Services Division.

©2025 Cox Media Group