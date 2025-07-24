Local

Seminole County Commissioner Lee Constantine Joins Scott Anez for Exclusive Interview on WDBO

By Hayden Wiggs, WDBO News & Talk
Seminole County could increase property tax by 12%, first increase in over 20 years
By Hayden Wiggs, WDBO News & Talk

ORLANDO, Fla. — Seminole County Commissioner Lee Constantine joined Scott Anez on Orlando’s Morning News to discuss the upcoming vote on the county’s first property tax increase in more than two decades.

The new proposed property tax rate (also known as a millage rate) for the countywide general fund would be 5.2571, a 0.5 mill increase from Fiscal Year 2024-2025. The increase is expected to generate an additional $27.2 million for the county and would be used to help balance the county’s budget.

Commissioners voted 4-1 on Tuesday to approve the motion.

On-air with Scott Anez, Commissioner Constantine explained the purpose for the increase, including the County Commission budget and effect on county revenue, and urged residents to remember that the increase is “still in discussions” and is not “over yet.” The next meeting for public discussion will be September 10.

The interview begins at the 08:54 timestamp.

Hayden Wiggs

Hayden Wiggs, WDBO News & Talk

Hayden Wiggs is an award-winning journalist from Atlanta, Georgia, whose work has been featured in over 20+ publications throughout the American southeast and has earned recognition from the Associated Press and the Southeast Journalism Conference.

