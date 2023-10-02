News

SEE: Heavy rain in Brevard County causes flooding

By Brittany Caldwell, WFTV.com

Flooding in Brevard County

By Brittany Caldwell, WFTV.com

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Heavy rain on Sunday dumped up to eight inches in some areas of Brevard County.

Photos from residents show the significant flooding.

The Palm Bay Police Department said multiple vehicles were submerged up to their windows by flood waters.

Many streets in the area were also inaccessible.

The City of Palm Bay said a failed culvert pipe and excessive rainfall caused a giant hole to open up on Highland Avenue.

Jupiter Boulevard and Garvey Road were closed early in the morning.

The police department reminded residents that if they see standing water on roadways, to turn around.

Flooded roads in Palm Bay

