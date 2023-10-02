SEE: Heavy rain in Brevard County causes flooding

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Heavy rain on Sunday dumped up to eight inches in some areas of Brevard County.

Photos from residents show the significant flooding.

The Palm Bay Police Department said multiple vehicles were submerged up to their windows by flood waters.

Many streets in the area were also inaccessible.

The City of Palm Bay said a failed culvert pipe and excessive rainfall caused a giant hole to open up on Highland Avenue.

Jupiter Boulevard and Garvey Road were closed early in the morning.

The police department reminded residents that if they see standing water on roadways, to turn around.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 11 Flooded roads in Palm Bay (Gina Hodges /Gina Hodges)

Traffic Alert

Roadways flooded in these specific areas…Vista Ter, Elm Ter, Olmstead Dr & S. Washington Ave, 3000 block of Raney Rd, entrance in Highlands neighborhood from Cheney Hwy. However, if you see water in a roadway at any area in the city, do not enter & turn around. pic.twitter.com/EVx7Wr82Fk — Titusville Police FL (@TitusvillePD) October 1, 2023

