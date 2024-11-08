Second suspect named in Sanford live streamed homicide

SANFORD, Fla. — The Sanford Police Department announced they are looking for a second suspect in the death of Lauren Martin.

Police have charged Lekevia Pringle who police said live streamed and could be heard encouraging Savon Chantay Tyler.

Pringle failed to cooperate with investigators and has not been located, said police.

Sanford investigators said they consulted with the State Attorney’s office and have determined they have enough evidence to charge Pringle with one count of Principle in the first degree to first degree premeditated homicide and a warrant has been issued for Pringle’s arrest.

Read: Tropics Update: Hurricane Rafael makes landfall

Authorities ask if you know the whereabouts of Pringle to contact the Sanford Police Department.

The homicide happened Tuesday night, around 7, on Travertine Terrace, in Sanford. Video obtained exclusively by Channel 9 shows the moment when that shooting occurred.

In the footage, a woman appears to be holding a children’s baseball bat as she approaches another person, and then it all escalates. The fight continues until at least one gunshot is fired.

Police identified the shooter as Tyler, 35, and she has been charged with first-degree premeditated murder and will remain in jail without bond. The victim, Lauren Ashley Martin, died in the hospital hours later.

Read: Escaped kangaroo found safe in Volusia County, owner cited by FWC

The shooting happened in a gated community on Travertine Terrace, Sanford, where Tyler lives, according to police.

Channel 9 also obtained the police report in this case. The document shows the alleged shooter had initially placed the gun on top an electric utility box before the fight started, which was pivotal in the victim’s death. “The first-degree murder charge brings with is the possibility of the death penalty. It also brings the possibility, if you don’t get death, you get life in prison,” said Adam Pollack, Criminal Attorney.

The fight was live-streamed online, and according to the expert, whoever was holding the camera could also be in serious trouble. “It’s certainly possible that the person who was filming was participating actively in this,” said Pollack. “This person could be facing criminal charges as well, possibly even first-degree murder charges.” So far, the woman recording the fight has not been charged.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group