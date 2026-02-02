Second night of record cold brings frost concerns to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Sunday brought in record, bone-chilling cold with very rare low to mid-20s.

We’re setting up for night two of the same, with more record cold and a chance for some morning frost as well.

Evening Forecast: Sunday, February 1, 2026 (WFTV)

Keep your cold-weather plan in action again tonight: Pools running, plants covered, faucet dripping, pets inside, etc. Warmer days ahead for us,

