Second Harvest hosts 24-hour meal-packing event to fight hunger in Central Florida

By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com
Second Harvest Food Bank Hunger Never Sleeps (WFTV)
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — More than 300 volunteers are participating in a 24-hour marathon at Second Harvest Food Bank to pack 100,000 meals for those in need across Central Florida.

The event, known as ‘Hunger Never Sleeps,’ began on Friday at 8 a.m. and involves volunteers working in three-hour shifts to stack pallets full of meal kits. These meals are destined for children, seniors, and families throughout the region.

Second Harvest CDO Greg Higgerson emphasized the importance of days like today, noting that the event is about more than just the meals they pack.

Volunteers have been tirelessly working since the early morning, with the marathon set to conclude at 8 AM tomorrow. The goal is to package 100,000 meals, which will be distributed to various communities in need.

