Search underway for missing teen after canoe capsizes on Lake Jessamine

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Three teenagers were rescued, and a search is ongoing for a fourth after their canoe capsized on Lake Jessamine on Monday afternoon. Deputies responded to the incident around 1:05 p.m.

An initial investigation revealed that four teenagers were in the canoe when it capsized. While three were rescued safely, emergency teams are still searching the water for the last teenager.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office and Orange County Fire Rescue are both assisting in the operation. Both agencies are deploying resources to help locate the missing individual.

Authorities have not released the names of the teenagers involved or provided further details regarding the cause of the capsizing as the investigation continues.

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