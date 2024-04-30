Search underway for 2nd gunman in shooting that left 10 injured at Seminole County events venue

SANFORD, Fla. — Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma gave an update regarding a shooting that occurred over the weekend in which 10 people were injured.

Lemma said that a 16-year-old boy opened fire at the Cabana Live events venue near Sanford, stemming from a physical fight.

Ten people were injured at the “Nobody Leaves Sober” pool party, which was scheduled to last from 8 p.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Sunday.

Lemma said NFL Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell was among those injured in the shootout.

In the surveillance video, Dell can be seen standing between the gunmen.

Read: 16-year-old accused of shooting 10 people faces judge in Seminole County

The sheriff said an entertainment promoter invited Dell to attend the event, but Dell had no other connection to the event.

It is unclear how the teenager was able to get into the event and how he got ahold of the gun.

Lemma said the gun was legally purchased in Miami in 2018 and was not reported stolen.

Ten security guards were at the private event and checked IDs and patted people for weapons.

Read: Deputies: 10 injured, 16-year-old in custody after shooting at Sanford event venue

Lemma said the event venue and its promoters did not allow firearms and the guards had to turn away people with guns.

About 200 people were present at the party, and the large number of cars in the parking lot caught the attention of a sergeant patrolling the area.

Lemma said around midnight, the sergeant called for another deputy to join him in the parking lot in case something happened because alcohol was involved.

Shortly before 12:30 a.m. Sunday, law enforcement heard gunshots coming from inside Cabana Live and entered through the back door as people rushed out.

Photos: Shooting injures 10 people at Sanford event venue

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 19 10 injured, 16-year-old in custody after shooting at Sanford event venue Deputies said it happened shortly after midnight Sunday at the Cabana Live in unincorporated Sanford. Law enforcement still investigated the scene Sunday morning. (Geovany Dias/WFTV)

The victims are still in the hospital, but one is expected to be released soon.

As seen in the surveillance video, a physical fight broke out inside the venue, and the 16-year-old fired his handgun twice.

That led to an unidentified man pulling out a gun from his pocket to shoot back.

A security guard tackled the boy to the ground and escorted him to law enforcement. Lemma said the officer’s actions were heroic, and it could have been worse.

“The heroic actions of this security officer took a very dangerous situation and made it less significant than what the potential could have been,” he said.

Lemma said the 16-year-old does not have a prior criminal history.

Read: NFL player Tank Dell shot in Sanford, team says

The Seminole County Board of County Commissioners will investigate the permitting process of the event venue and business alcohol regulation officials will also survey the location.

The 16-year-old involved in the shooting faced a judge Monday on four charges, including attempted murder and firing a gun in a public place. He is currently at the Seminole County Juvenile Justice Center.

Lemma said the investigation will continue as more videos, including cellphone evidence, shed light on the incident.

Cabana Live posted on social media that it was working with law enforcement and praying for those involved.

The event venue company said there was a private event, and they are also investigating what happened in the “isolated incident.”

Business hours will continue as normal, and the Cabana Live staff are “100% safe,” the post states.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group