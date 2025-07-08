Sea World Orlando prepares for their 5th Howl-O-Scream

ORLANDO, FL — Sea World Orlando brings back their Halloween event, a more adult focused event compared to their family-friendly daytime event.

Now in its 5th year, Sea World’s Howl-O-Scream is the parks entry in the adult focused, nighttime Halloween event space that has been dominated by Universal for decades. And this year’s iteration will bring something old and something new.

Featuring 5 haunted houses, this year’s lineup is set to include a fan favorite from last year. ‘Farm 51′ features an abandoned farm house in the “terrifying aftermath of an extraterrestrial encounter.”

New this year is the ‘Collector’s Curse’ focused around the estate of the titular Collector who “lures guests with rare relics and ancient artifacts.”

This year’s event is to feature 5 haunted houses, the remaining 3 are still to be named, along with a variety of scare zones, roaming hoardes, and themed bars and shows.

Howl-O-Scream will run select dates from September 5th - November 1st. For more on the event, including tickets, click here.

