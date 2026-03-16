Scientists revive activity in frozen mouse brains for the first time

Researchers in Germany have successfully frozen brain tissue to ultra-cold temperatures and revived it with signs of life, including electrical activity linked to learning and memory.

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The breakthrough, detailed in a study published in the journal “Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences,” suggests the potential for placing brain tissue or organs into a deep freeze and reviving them without damaging their delicate circuitry.

By using a rapid-cooling method called vitrification, the researchers were able to preserve the brain tissue’s microscopic structures and functional wiring.

While the technology is still in early stages, it could have implications for medical treatments and organ transplant procedures in the future.

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