Tornado Warning issued for parts of Lake, Seminole and Volusia counties

ORLANDO, Fla. — A strong storm system triggered a tornado warning Monday morning in Central Florida.

9:37 a.m. update:

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning for parts of Lake, Seminole and Volusia counties.

The areas impacted include Longwood, Lake Mary, Sanford, Enterprise, Deltona, and Osteen.

The warning is expected to last until 10 a.m.

Tornado Warning including Deltona FL, Sanford FL and DeBary FL until 10:00 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/YLGdF4vSwQ — NWS Melbourne (@NWSMelbourne) March 10, 2025

9:32 a.m. update:

The Tornado Warning has expired, but the strong storm system continues to move through our area.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Deltona FL, Sanford FL and Altamonte Springs FL until 10:00 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/dT4nJmlCrx — NWS Melbourne (@NWSMelbourne) March 10, 2025

9:02 a.m. update:

The National Weather Service has extended to Tornado Warning for parts of western Orange County until 9:30 a.m.

Tornado Warning including Clermont FL, Mount Dora FL and Minneola FL until 9:30 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/C09MTbtpeM — NWS Melbourne (@NWSMelbourne) March 10, 2025

8:38 a.m. update:

The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning advisory for parts of Lake and Orange counties.

The warning includes parts of Mascotte, Clermont, Astula, Montverde, and western Orange County.

Aviso de Tornado incluye Clermont FL, Tavares FL, Minneola FL hasta las 9:00 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/LKgA405bqL — NWS Melbourne (@NWSMelbourne) March 10, 2025

The alert is expected to lat until 9 a.m.

Original report:

Scattered showers and storms will move across Central Florida Monday morning.

Some storms southeast of metro Orlando could be strong to severe, with damaging winds being a primary concern.

A Wind Advisory will be in place in our area from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Wind gusts Monday afternoon will be around 35 mph.

After the storm system moves through, our area will be drier and comfortable.

We will see sunny and dry skies for the rest of the week, with highs in the 70s on Tuesday.

Highs will return to the mid-80s by the end of the week.

