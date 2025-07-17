Scattered showers and storms to impact Central Florida on Thursday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Scattered showers and thunderstorms will impact parts of Central Florida on Thursday.

Our area will see showers and storms move through Thursday afternoon, which will provide relief from the heat.

Before storms arrive, temperatures will soar into the upper 80s and low 90s.

While the showers will provide a cooling effect, the heat index values are forecasted to exceed 100 degrees for most of Central Florida.

The oppressive heat and humidity are expected to persist into the weekend, with heat index values reaching between 103 and 108 degrees.

