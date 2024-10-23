Sarah Boone’s Suitcase Murder trial: Boone says she was scared for her life.

Sarah Boone, 47, is on trial for second degree murder in the death of her boyfriend, Jorge Torres Jr, 42, in February of 2020.

It is alleged that Boone zipped Torres into a suitcase where he suffocated to death in their Winter Park town house

READ: After a week long delay, the jury has been selected in the “suitcase murder trial”





On Tuesday, Boone testifies, claiming her actions were the result of a battered spouse. She detailed her day with Torres before his death.

Boon says the day started off normal ,as the couple spent the first few hours cleaning up the house, doing crafts, and completing a puzzle.

Boone says the two spent most of the day drinking while completing these activities. The couple is seen purchasing a bottle of wine at Publix together in the morning, and Torres is seen purchasing another bottle later in the day. Boone also added that they already had some wine in the refrigerator.





Towards the end of the night, Boone says she ran out of ideas too entertain themselves. She says that when Torres tapped her on the leg saying “tag you’re it”. Boone ran upstairs to hide in the primary bedroom shower. She says Torres never came after here to seek her, so she went back downstairs to find him.





Boone says that when she walked downstairs, Torres was entering an old suitcase they intended on donating. The two were laughing as she zipped him up in the suitcase.





Boone describes Torres as 5 foot 3 inches, and 100 pounds. “we thought it was funny, we were joking about, I guess, how he’s small enough to fit in the suitcase,” says Boone.

Sarah said she paraded the suitcase with Torres in it around the room, when it flopped over, they were both laughing.





Boone said that while the suitcase was flipped over, she believed it was a good time to discuss with him some of the problems they have been experiencing. Boone claims Torres was abusive and previous slashed her leg with a knife, slammed her head against a door, and hit her repeatedly.

Boone says she wanted to “take the time to talk to him while he was not able to get out”.

WATCH: Winter Park woman facing murder charges after leaving boyfriend in suitcase for hours

“I have the ability to speak to him in a manner I ordinarily would not have the ability to” she says.





Boone admits she wanted him to feel uncomfortable

At 11:12 pm, video evidence shows Boone made a first recording on her cellphone to show him later on. In the video, she says " for everything you’ve done to me” and curses at him, calling him stupid. Torres is heard pleading “Sarah” and says he can’t breathe. She says “that’s on you.”

After he repeats himself that he cant breathe, she says “that’s what I feel like when you cheat on me”

Boone claims she doesn’t remember the videotape.

READ: An Orange county judge will decide if evidence will be tossed in a murder trial









There was another video taken just 11 minutes apart.

Sarah says that in those 11 minutes between videos, they were speaking to each other when it turned into arguing.

“He was frightening me,” she said.





Boone said that Torres got frustrated, and angry, and he tried to get out of the suitcase. He was able to get one of his hands free, when Boone says she shook the suitcase, and poked his hand and body with her sons baseball bat. “My fear was that he was going to break out of the suitcase knowing that it was a broken suitcase,” said Boone.

She recalls that Torres told her “he was going to f-ing end me”





Boone says once she got his hand back inside, she left Torres in the suitcase because she thought it would prevent him from attacking her.

“He would’ve made me unrecognizable or I would’ve lost my life,” she claims.

When asked is she was in fear, Boone responded, “always”.

READ: Woman accused of leaving boyfriend to die in suitcase after game of hide-and-seek to return to court





Boone says did not know he couldn’t breathe, and never meant to kill him.





Text messages on Sarah’s phone also show hat the two have been fighting for month leading up to the incident, one of them reads, “I’ll get rid of him”.





Boone lacks emotion while watching the videos and reliving the incident, however she says that she still loves Torres.





The trial continues today.

© 2024 Cox Media Group