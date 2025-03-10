Sanford student arrested in connection to school shooting threats

SANFORD, Fla. — Sanford police investigators have arrested a 17-year-old in connection with online threats to shoot up a school.

On March 8, 2025, the Sanford Police Department was notified of an anonymous tip line submission regarding a video of an unknown male threatening to shoot up Seminole High School.

The video showed the subject with multiple guns, vests and other items of concern.

Upon receiving the information, Sanford Investigators and other law enforcement partners immediately began working to determine the student’s identity.

On March 9, police identified the 17-year-old as a student who attends Elevation High School in Sanford.

The student was located at their residence and was taken into custody without incident.

The suspect was charged with intimidation written/electronic threat of mass shooting/terrorism act.

Regarding the incident, Chief Cecil Smith stated “The swift identification and arrest of Thomas is the direct result of the immediate collaboration and dedication of multiple local and federal agencies and organizations. This fast action and team work most likely prevented a tragedy and saved multiple lives. We are thankful for the assistance of the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office Gang and Habitual Offender Suppression Team (GHOST) and Crime Analyst Unit, Homeland Security Investigations, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Federal Bureau of Investigation and Seminole County Public Schools.”

Investigators are asking anyone with additional information about this incident to please contact the Sanford Police Department or Crimeline at 800 423-TIPS (8477) or visit www.crimeline.org.

