Sanford Police Looking for Missing Teen

By Hayden Wiggs, WDBO News & Talk
Sanford Police looking for missing teen Malachi Ian Hollis, 18, was last seen in Sanford. (Sanford Police Department)
SANFORD, Fla. — The Sanford Police Department announced yesterday that they are looking for 18-year-old Malachi Ian Hollis.

Hollis lives near Finwick Way in Casselberry but was last seen in Sanford in the area of N Ronald Reagan Boulevard just after 3:20 PM on December 4.

The SPD says that “due to mental health concerns, Malachi is considered endangered.”

According to the SPD’s initial Facebook post, Hollis is approximately 5′9″ and was last seen wearing a dark blue hospital gown and yellow socks. “His mode of transportation is unknown,” the police department writes, “[but] he may be on foot or may have received a ride from someone.”

Sanford Police are asking anyone with information on Hollis’s whereabouts to please contact the department.

