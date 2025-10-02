Sanford Police Department launches domestic violence awareness campaign

SANFORD, Fla. — The Sanford Police Department is launching a domestic violence awareness campaign throughout October, featuring officers wearing purple ribbon and butterfly pins to spark conversations about domestic violence.

The campaign aims to engage the community by encouraging citizens to ask officers about the pins, which symbolize support for victims of domestic violence.

Additionally, officers and support staff will walk 31 miles during the month to emphasize the message that “running hurts, love shouldn’t.”

The department is inviting the community to participate in their Final Run event at Lake Monroe RiverWalk on Oct. 31 at 9 a.m. Participants are encouraged to wear purple to show solidarity with victims of domestic violence.

The police department is reminding the public that anyone who needs help or knows someone who does should contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233 or TTY 1−800−787−3224.

