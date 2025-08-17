Safe Haven Baby Box to be installed at Leesburg Fire Station for anonymous baby surrender

, Fla. — A Safe Haven Baby Box will be set up at the Canal Street Fire Station in Leesburg, providing parents facing a crisis with a safe and anonymous option to surrender their newborns.

The Safe Haven Baby Box is a device with temperature control and alarms, created to safeguard the safety and anonymity of newborns left by parents who cannot care for them.

This initiative aims to offer a compassionate approach for parents facing difficult situations.

