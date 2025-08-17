Local

Safe Haven Baby Box to be installed at Leesburg Fire Station for anonymous baby surrender

Safe Haven Baby Box to be installed at Leesburg Fire Station for anonymous baby surrender (WFTV)
, Fla. — A Safe Haven Baby Box will be set up at the Canal Street Fire Station in Leesburg, providing parents facing a crisis with a safe and anonymous option to surrender their newborns.

The Safe Haven Baby Box is a device with temperature control and alarms, created to safeguard the safety and anonymity of newborns left by parents who cannot care for them.

This initiative aims to offer a compassionate approach for parents facing difficult situations.

