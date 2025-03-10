Local

Russell Henley wins Arnold Palmer Invitational with late surge

By WFTV.com News Staff
ORLANDO, Fla. — The final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational came down to the final stretch.

Collin Morikawa started the day with a one-stroke lead at 10 under and finished the day even at 10 under.

Russell Henley started the final round trailing Morikawa by one stroke at nine under par.

On the 16th hole, Henley would take the lead with a chip-in eagle on the par-5 to get to 11 under par.

Henley parred the next two holes to hold onto his one-stroke lead and win the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational.

This is Henley’s first PGA Tour win in 854 days.

