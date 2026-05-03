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Rosen Hotels & Resorts offers discounted rates for stranded Spirit Airlines passengers

Central Florida hotels roll out “distress rates” to help travelers affected by Spirit Airlines shutdown

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
Video: Rosen Plaza Hotel prepares to reopen Video: Rosen Plaza Hotel prepares to reopen
By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Travelers affected by Spirit Airlines’ sudden shutdown now have access to a more budget-friendly accommodation in Central Florida.

Rosen Hotels & Resorts announced on Saturday that it is providing discounted “distress rates” for stranded passengers needing accommodations while they adjust their travel plans.

The company states that the initiative is similar to programs it usually launches during hurricanes and severe weather, which are designed to help people find safe and affordable lodging in case of unexpected disruptions.

To qualify, guests must mention the Spirit Airlines distress rate and provide proof of ticketing.

Discounted nightly rates vary by property:

  • $69/night (not including taxes)*:
    • Rosen Inn International
    • Rosen Inn Closest to Universal
    • Rosen Inn Pointe Orlando
    • Rosen Inn Lake Buena Vista
  • $109/night (not including taxes)*:
    • Rosen Plaza
  • $139/night (not including taxes)*:
    • Rosen Centre
  • $159/night (not including taxes)*:
    • Rosen Shingle Creek

Rosen officials say all properties remain pet-friendly during this period, with no additional pet fees.

Travelers looking to book a room under the distress rate can call 866-33-ROSEN.

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Jake Jordan

Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

Jake Jordan is a UCF Radio and Television alum on the WFTV Content Center Team. He hosts podcasts and live shows, and previously worked as a producer, reporter, and anchor on Orlando's Morning News with Scott Anez.



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