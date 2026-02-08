Road rage incident leads to vehicle crashing into a business in Casselberry

CASSELBERRY, Fla. — The Casselberry Police Department cited a driver for reckless driving after crashing into a building following a road rage confrontation in Casselberry on Saturday.

According to CPD, the driver became angry with another driver, got out, and struck the vehicle with his hand.

Casselberry road rage incident (WFTV)

The driver later accelerated too quickly and crashed into the 5 Day Cabinets at S US HWY 1792 and Plumosa Ave.

The driver was later transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to CPD, the driver was the only person injured.

