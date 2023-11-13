The rise and fall of gas prices in Florida; here’s what you’ll pay at the pump on Monday

ORLANDO, Fla. — After a mid-week mini spike in gas prices, there’s better news for drivers who need to fill up on Monday.
AAA says prices at the pump are falling once again.
The auto club said after a 2023 low of $3.16 per gallon last Monday, gas prices jumped 8 cents by Wednesday.
But the rise was short-lived.
It reversed course and caused the average price per gallon to drop about 2 cents daily.
AAA said last week’s brief climb was a surprise since the price of oil was still falling.
On Monday, the price for a gallon of regular unleaded averaged $3.17 in Florida.
Some Central Floridians will find it cheaper than that.
In the Channel 9 viewing area, Sumter County motorists are likely to get the best deal at $3.09 per gallon.
Will the decline continue? Hopefully.
According to AAA’s Mark Jenkins, “Oil prices are now at multi-month lows, which should help keep gas prices low through the holidays.”
Here’s a county-by-county look at Monday’s average price per gallon:
- Sumter: $3.09
- Lake: $3.10
- Brevard: $3.12
- Seminole: $3.14
- Orange: $3.14
- Osceola: $3.14
- Volusia: $3.15
- Polk: $3.15
- Marion: $3.16
- Flagler: $3.22
