Local

The rise and fall of gas prices in Florida; here’s what you’ll pay at the pump on Monday

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com

AAA: Gas prices are falling again in Florida (WFTV)

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — After a mid-week mini spike in gas prices, there’s better news for drivers who need to fill up on Monday.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

AAA says prices at the pump are falling once again.

The auto club said after a 2023 low of $3.16 per gallon last Monday, gas prices jumped 8 cents by Wednesday.

READ: Orlando police search for hit and run vehicle that killed 5-year-old

But the rise was short-lived.

It reversed course and caused the average price per gallon to drop about 2 cents daily.

AAA said last week’s brief climb was a surprise since the price of oil was still falling.

READ: Central Florida cold front hangs around for most of the week

On Monday, the price for a gallon of regular unleaded averaged $3.17 in Florida.

AAA: Florida average gas prices Average gas prices in Florda as of Nov. 13, 2023, according to AAA. (AAA)

Some Central Floridians will find it cheaper than that.

In the Channel 9 viewing area, Sumter County motorists are likely to get the best deal at $3.09 per gallon.

READ: Ocoee police, veteran’s family ask for tips to track down suspect in fatal shooting

Will the decline continue? Hopefully.

According to AAA’s Mark Jenkins, “Oil prices are now at multi-month lows, which should help keep gas prices low through the holidays.”

Here’s a county-by-county look at Monday’s average price per gallon:

  • Sumter: $3.09
  • Lake: $3.10
  • Brevard: $3.12
  • Seminole: $3.14
  • Orange: $3.14
  • Osceola: $3.14
  • Volusia: $3.15
  • Polk: $3.15
  • Marion: $3.16
  • Flagler: $3.22

To check gas prices in your neighborhood, click here.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!