RESULTS: Orange County special election for House and Senate seats

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Polls are now closed for two vacant seats in the state Legislature that cover Orange County, and unofficial AP ballot results are in.

Democratic state Rep. Lavon Bracy Davis is running against Republican nominee Willie Montague for the state Senate seat in District 15.

Senate District 15 covers a large area of northwest Orange County, extending south to Sand Lake Road, and includes communities such as Winter Garden, Oakland, and Pine Hills.

RESULTS:

Lavon Bracy Davis (DEM)- WINNER

Willie Montague (REP)

The seat was previously held by the late Geraldine Thompson, who died in February after surgery complications.

For state House District 40, Democrat Rashon Young competed against Republican Tuan Le and write-in candidate Chris Hall.

This House district encompasses areas like College Park and Ocoee.

RESULTS:

Rashon Young (DEM)-WINNER

Tuan Le (REP)

Chris Hall (WRITE IN)

All results from AP are unofficial until officials certify them at a later date.

©2025 Cox Media Group