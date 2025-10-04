Local

Restoration complete for Daytona Beach’s boardwalk arch

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A historic landmark in the city of Daytona Beach was celebrated on Friday.

The boardwalk arch is nearly 90 years old and is a well-known relic of the beach town.

Its restoration project cost the city a little more than $900,000. It included stonework repairs, new stucco, paint and sign installation.

Mayor Derrick Henry says the restoration is a sign of things to come. He says the arch was damaged because of a hurricane and although it took some time, the completed project is a fresh start.

