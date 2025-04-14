Residents recount chaos at Daytona Beach apartment after gunfire left 1 dead, 3 hurt

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Residents at a Daytona Beach apartment complex reported being awakened by the sound of gunfire just feet from their doorsteps early Sunday morning.

“It’s not normal. It’s not normal,” said resident Sonia Irizarry.

Police are currently searching for answers regarding a deadly shooting that occurred just after 3:00 a.m. on Ontario Court at the Lakeview Village Apartments in Daytona Beach.

Irizarry stated that she wasn’t sure why the shooting started, but she reported hearing about five gunshots, which prompted her to duck for cover.

“I got out of the shower. I heard boom, boom, boom, boom, boom,” said Irizarry.

Irizarry stated that just before the shooting, she observed around six or seven people standing in front of the leasing office, pacing back and forth.

In a release, Daytona Beach Police stated they received multiple calls reporting a shooting. Upon arrival around 3:30 a.m., officers found one person who had been struck by a bullet. The department indicated that life-saving measures were unsuccessful, and that individual died.

Shortly after, police reported that three additional victims checked themselves into a local hospital, all experiencing gunshot wounds. Two remain in critical condition, while one has since been released from the hospital.

With one life lost, others clinging to survival, and no suspect in sight, the community is left shaken and desperate for answers.

Daytona Beach police said they have no leads on who pulled the trigger—or why. No arrests have been made, and investigators are urging anyone with information to come forward by contacting Detective Edwin Soto at (386) 671-5420 or via email at SotoEdwin@DBPD.us.

