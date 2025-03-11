Residents advised to stay home as emergency teams assess tornado damage in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — County officials are requesting that residents in the Markham Woods Road area stay home while emergency teams assess damages and provide support.

The Seminole County Building and Emergency Management teams are currently assessing damages and distributing tarps to impacted residents.

This distribution is taking place at St. Stephen Lutheran Church.

The Red Cross is also on the ground to provide assistance.

Officals from the U.S. National Weather Service Melbourne Florida are in the area, determinging th elevel of damage and storm intensity.

