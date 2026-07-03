Republican candidates squared off in first gubernatorial debate for Florida governor

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Former Florida House Speaker Paul Renner, current Florida Lt. Governor Jay Collins and businessman and investor James Fishback shared the stage on Thursday night for the first Republican gubernatorial debate hosted by podcaster and businessman, Patrick Bet-David.

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The debate was streamed live on Bet-David’s YouTube channel, “PBD Podcast” after no broadcast or cable network agreed to air the event since the Republican party of Florida canceled the formal debate schedule last month, according to the Miami Herald.

READ: Florida GOP canceled the debate, but the real story is why they did it

The only candidate who did not attend Thursday’s debate was U.S. Representative, Byron Donalds. The congressman represents Florida’s 19th congressional district and leads almost every poll for Florida governor.

None of Thursday’s participants met the GOP fundraising threshold in June to qualify for the debate. Donalds said he would not attend the event saying there were no “participation trophies” in politics and that he’d only legitimize their otherwise flagging campaigns if he agreed, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

READ: If Florida’s GOP debate for governor has no Byron Donalds, does it count?

The debate started with Renner saying why he thinks he should be Florida’s next governor.

"As your governor, I will make Florida affordable. I will keep it safe. I’ll protect our environment and keep our state free."

Collins then followed focusing his opening statement on what he believes the “left” wants to see Florida become.

“The left, what do they want to see? They want to see the free State of Florida devolve. They want to see it break down and be soft on crime, soft on DEI and go back to where we came.”

Finally, Fishback gave his opening remarks.

“I am in this race to do two things: to preserve Governor DeSantis’ extraordinary legacy and to fight to make our state more affordable.”

The debate was split into multiple parts, including: affordability, housing cost, messages to Byron, hurricane preparedness and foreigners.

The candidates also went on to debate issues centered around state education, data centers and environmental protection.

READ: The Future of Florida - Live Governor Debate

After almost about an hour into the debate, things got heated between Collins and Fishback during the “address each other” section of the debate.

Earlier this week, Collins sued Fishback and the state’s Division of Elections, claiming the 31-year-old didn’t qualify for governor because he hadn’t lived in Florida long enough under state law, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

“Where did I grow up, Jay?,” Fishback asked Collins.

“I think you grew up in small town in Florida,” Collins answered. “I think you grew up in Madison, right?”

“I grew up here in Florida, right?,” Fishback asked Collins. “Case closed, drop the lawsuit.”

“We’re not gonna discuss that,” Collins quickly answered back.

“Why not? Why don’t we discuss the fact that a Montana man hired a California lawyer to sue Governor DeSantis’ administration to remove a fourth-generation Floridian from your ballot, you’re trying to steal the election with Byron Donalds.”

The debate also featured a moment centered around the candidate’s opinions on the development of “big data centers” around Florida.

“You hire me as governor and we will ban every data center in all 67 counties," Fishback said.

We have a real problem with these so called "experimental data centers"



They will drive up your electric bills, jeopardize our water supply, and are so loud you will hear them 24/7.



I want to be clear. I am not going to regulate data centers, I am not going to reform data… pic.twitter.com/9nv5wUtW3B — James Fishback (@j_fishback) July 2, 2026

Collins then interjected.

“Well, James, let me ask you a question,” How do you think the people in the cities and counties are gonna feel about the state government coming in and taking control of that?"

As Fishback was about to respond, Collins rebutted.

“Let me finish talking, man!,” Collins shouted. “Please, come on! Look, the reality is they want local leadership.”

Renner also provided his take on the matter.

“Jay, you’ve said it’s not possible for the state to regulate hyperscale data centers at the state level. Why do you believe that is? And if you believe the state should not be involved, why did you sponsor a bill to give them permanent tax incentives at the expense of everybody watching tonight?”

“Well, Paul, that’s a great question,” Collins said. “You’re misrepresenting.”

There is no planned date for another Republican debate for Florida governor scheduled at this time.

The election to see who will represent the Republican party for Florida governor takes place on August 18, 2026.

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