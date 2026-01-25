News

Rep. Maxwell Frost Claims he was punched at Sundance; suspect arrested

By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com
Maxwell Frost Rep. Maxwell Frost announces new Orlando passport office
By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

PARK CITY, Uta. — Rep. Maxwell Frost, who represents the 10th Congressional District of Florida, said he was assaulted at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, on Friday night after claiming a man punched him and shouted racist remarks.

According to a post on X, the man who was later arrested told the congressman that President Donald Trump “was going to deport” him moments before the attack.

According to the Park City Police Department, the incident occurred at the High West Saloon during a private party.

The suspect, Christian Young, unlawfully entered the party after being denied entry for not having an invitation.

Once inside the saloon, Young assaulted Congressman Frost and a female who attended the event, according to PCPD.

Frost thanked the venue’s security and the Park City Police Department for their response, as he was not seriously injured.

Channel 9 has reached out to the congressman’s office for more information.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group

Carl-Max Millionard

Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

Carl-Max Millionard is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.



Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos