Rep. Haridopolos and Sen. Moody’s Space Ready 2.0 Act would “modernize aging NASA infrastructure”

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Rep. Mike Haridopolos and Senator Ashley Moody have introduced their Space Ready 2.0 Act which, through the modernization of “roads, utilities, and other critical infrastructure” would support future NASA missions.

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The purpose of the Act is, according to the text, is “to authorize the Administrator of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration to conduct a pilot program for investment in infrastructure projects at NASA Centers, and for other purposes.”

According to a recent press release from Haridopolos’s office, facets of the Act include:

Launching a pilot program allowing NASA to partner with public and private entities to improve shared infrastructure at NASA centers

Modernizing critical infrastructure, including roads, utilities, pipelines, and other shared facilities, to support growing government and commercial space operations

Increasing transparency through cost estimates, project timelines, annual reports to Congress, and clear cost-sharing agreements

Protecting taxpayers by ensuring participation is voluntary and requiring unused private contributions to be refunded or redirected to eligible projects

Providing accountability by establishing congressional oversight and sunsetting the pilot program’s contribution authority on December 31, 2031

“We can’t be number one on Earth if we’re number two in space,” said Haridopolos. “The Space Coast has always been at the heart of America’s space program. As more missions launch from Florida, we must ensure NASA has the infrastructure needed to support the next generation of exploration and keep America leading the world in space.”

Haridopolos also serves as Chairman of the Subcommittee on Space and Aeronautics.

“The Space Ready 2.0 Act is a commonsense solution that empowers NASA and its commercial partners to modernize aging facilities without creating new spending programs, ensuring we remain competitive and mission ready,” said Moody. “I’ll continue fighting to strengthen our nation’s space capabilities and keep the Sunshine State the launchpad for American innovation and exploration.”

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