Rep. Anna Eskamani joins Orlando’s Morning News for exclusive interview

The Representative, the first Iranian American voted to Florida legislature, talked with Scott Anez about Operation Epic Fury and the ongoing involvement of the United States in Iran.

By Hayden Wiggs, WDBO News & Talk
Dr. Anna Eskamani
ORLANDO, Fla. — Representative Anna Eskamani joined Scott Anez on Orlando’s Morning News to discuss Operation Epic Fury and the United States’s involvement in the toppling of the regime of Ayatollah Khomeini in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Eskamani, the first Iranian American elected to the Florida legislature, shared her unique perspective on the developing situation.

