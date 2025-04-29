Rare Wonder Woman comic to be displayed at Free Comic Book Day in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida’s Coliseum of Comics—the largest comic book retailer in the Southeastern United States—announced its acquisition of “one of the most iconic artifacts in comic book history,” in a Monday press release.

The retailer recently acquired All-Star Comics #8, the 1941 comic book featuring the debut of Wonder Woman, one of DC Comics’ most popular characters.

“The DC Trinity is Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman,” said Phil Boyle, founder and President of Coliseum of Comics. “This is the third most important book in the DC Comics canon, and it’s the first copy I’ve ever held in my four decades of selling comics. To bring this legendary issue into our collection is more than a business move; it’s a celebration of the powerful stories that continue to inspire generations.”

Another copy of Wonder Woman’s debut, originally published October 21, 1941, sold at auction for $1.6 million in 2022. That issue, which received a 9.4 NM grading from the Certified Guaranty Company (CGC) and was certified as being in “near mint” condition, marked the eighth time a CGC-certified comic sold for over $1 million that year.

All-Star Comics #8 will be available for a limited public viewing at Coliseum of Comics’ flagship Millenia store this Saturday as part of Worldwide Free Comic Book Day, the comic industry’s largest annual event showcasing the history and diversity of comic books.

“Since copies of this key issue rarely come to market, we’re excited to see what kind of interest there is,” said Boyle.

After letting fans see the historic book, it will be sent for grading and cleaning before being offered at auction.

Fans interested in participating in Free Comic Book Day can take part at any Coliseum of Comics’ Central Florida locations:

COLISEUM OF COMICS MILLENIA

4672 Millenia Plaza Way

Orlando, FL 32839

COLISEUM OF COMICS KISSIMMEE

2511 Old Vineland Road

Kissimmee, FL 34746

COLISEUM OF COMICS EAST COLONIAL

4303 East Colonial Drive

Orlando, FL, 32803

COLISEUM OF COMICS CLERMONT

1730 East Highway 50

Clermont, FL 34711

