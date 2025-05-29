Rain and storm chances increase Thursday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Our active weather pattern will continue for Thursday, with even higher coverage of rain and storms expected.

We’ll see quiet conditions in the morning, with rain and storms developing in the afternoon and early evening.

A few storms may be strong with gusty winds, lightning, and small hail, the biggest threats.

Highs for Thursday afternoon will be in the low 90s.

More rain and storms are likely to close out the work week on Friday. We will again see activity in the evening hours, with temperatures in the low 90s.

Some changes arrive for the weekend.

A cold front will move through the area Saturday, bringing a decent chance for rain and storms.

Highs for Saturday will be in the upper 80s.

Drier air will push into the area behind the front. Sunday is now looking dry, with temps in the low 90s.

Rain and storm chances are expected to return next week, but coverage will be lower than this week.

