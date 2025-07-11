Local

Rain and storm chances increase this weekend in Central Florida

By Kassandra Crimi, WFTV.com and James Tutten, WFTV.com
Rain and storm chances increase this weekend in Central Florida Central Florida is bracing for another day of hot and muggy weather on Friday. (WFTV)
By Kassandra Crimi, WFTV.com and James Tutten, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida is bracing for another day of hot and muggy weather on Friday.

Our area will experience afternoon highs in the low to mid-90s and heat indices in the triple digits.

Despite the high heat, no official heat advisories have been issued.

Residents are advised to exercise caution when spending extended periods outdoors.

Sea breeze showers and storms are expected to develop this afternoon over interior portions of Central Florida, with a 40% chance of rain.

The likelihood of rain and storms, along with the potential for heavy rainfall, is expected to increase by the end of the weekend and into next week.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!