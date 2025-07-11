Rain and storm chances increase this weekend in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida is bracing for another day of hot and muggy weather on Friday.

Our area will experience afternoon highs in the low to mid-90s and heat indices in the triple digits.

Despite the high heat, no official heat advisories have been issued.

Residents are advised to exercise caution when spending extended periods outdoors.

Sea breeze showers and storms are expected to develop this afternoon over interior portions of Central Florida, with a 40% chance of rain.

The likelihood of rain and storms, along with the potential for heavy rainfall, is expected to increase by the end of the weekend and into next week.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group