Rain and storm chances increase for parts of Central Florida on Tuesday

By Kassandra Crimi, WFTV.com and James Tutten, WFTV.com
ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida continues to feel more like summer than fall.

Our area will experience unseasonably hot and muggy weather on Tuesday, with temperatures reaching the low 90s.

Partly cloudy skies are expected throughout Tuesday, with a possibility of afternoon sea breeze showers and storms, especially in Orlando and areas to the south.

While Orlando and southern regions have the best chance for rain and storms, areas in north Central Florida will see limited rain chances.

Afternoon rain and storm chances will remain elevated over the foreseeable future.

