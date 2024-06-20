ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida is still getting batches of showers ahead of our weak disturbance offshore.

Chief Meteorologist Tom Terry said this will track north of us toward St. Augustine/Jacksonville by early Friday morning and still likely won’t develop.

We’re almost to the official start of summer (the solstice), but we’ve been in our hotter summer pattern for a while now.

It’s also the “longest day” or the day with the most daylight, at just over 13 hours, 57 minutes, and 41 seconds.

Rain still on the way for Central Florida this week We’re almost to the official start of summer (the solstice), but we’ve been in our hotter summer pattern for a while now. (WFTV.com News Staff/WFTV)

