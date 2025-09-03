Local

Rain chances and temperatures increase Wednesday in Central Florida

By Kassandra Crimi, WFTV.com and James Tutten, WFTV.com
Rain chances and temps increase Wednesday in Central Florida Drier air is moving into North Florida on Wednesday, pushing rain chances southward and bringing warm temperatures to the region.
ORLANDO, Fla. — Drier air is moving into North Florida on Wednesday, pushing rain chances southward and bringing warm temperatures to the region.

Areas from Orlando south will see the best chance for rain, while temperatures across the region are expected to reach the mid to upper 80s.

Local beaches are experiencing an elevated risk of rip currents, with surf heights expected to reach 2 to 4 feet later Wednesday afternoon.

Residents and visitors in the affected areas are advised to be cautious of changing weather conditions and potential hazards at the beach.

