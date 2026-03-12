Rain chances rise as cold front moves across Central Florida on Thursday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida residents can expect warm, breezy weather on Thursday as a cold front approaches, bringing a much-needed chance of rain.

Afternoon temperatures are forecast to climb into the mid- to upper 80s, with southwest winds of 10 to 20 mph.

Wind gusts could reach up to 30 mph, creating breezy conditions throughout the day.

The most significant change arrives later Thursday as a line of showers and thunderstorms moves across Central Florida.

Rain chances will begin increasing around 2 p.m. near Marion County, with the system gradually pushing across the region during the afternoon and evening hours.

Forecasters expect the storms to exit Brevard County around 10 p.m., ending the primary rain window.

The rainfall will be beneficial for our area, which has recently needed additional moisture.

Once the front passes, slightly cooler and more comfortable conditions will follow.

By Friday morning, temperatures will drop into the 50s and low 60s, offering a cooler start to the day compared to recent mornings.

Afternoon highs tomorrow are expected to reach the 70s to low 80s, providing milder conditions across Central Florida.

