Rain chances dwindle, another front to bring showers later this week

ORLANDO, Fla. — Our rain chances have wrapped up, aside from a few isolated showers early today. Another chance of rain will arrive later this week.

The cold front that caused the rain late Friday and Saturday has shifted far enough to the south to minimize our rain chances.

It is noteworthy that this front was not strong enough to significantly change our temperatures.

Afternoon highs on Sunday will stay in the mid- to upper 70s across all of central Florida.

The next few days will feature highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s.

Slightly drier air could allow some mornings in the upper 50s for Orlando, but those numbers are more likely in Lake, Sumter, and Marion counties.

We are tracking a second cold front that will arrive in the middle of this week that will give us a slight bump in rain chances once again starting Wednesday.

As of now, no thunderstorms or severe weather are expected in our region. This could change between now and projections on Tuesday.

That cold front is also expected to stall in our area. This means we could see rain chances each day between Wednesday and Friday.

This will go a long way toward helping with our drought and keeping fire danger relatively low.

