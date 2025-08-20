Rain chances decrease as Erin pulls drier air into Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will be breezy and warm on Wednesday with lower chances for rain and storms.

Our area will see some fast-moving showers with high temperatures in the low 90s Wednesday afternoon.

Winds will blow from the north-northwest at speeds of 10 to 15 mph, with gusts reaching up to 25 mph.

Our area will be warmer on Thursday as Hurricane Erin moves further away from Florida.

