Psychiatrist reveals the sign of ADHD often overlooked in women

Roughly 15 million adults in the United States have ADHD, but many women are diagnosed later in life or not at all due to stereotypes and stigma.

Dr. Sasha Hamdani, a psychiatrist specializing in ADHD, highlights the overlooked impacts of the disorder on women, who often go undiagnosed and suffer in silence.

She says emotional dysregulation is a core symptom of ADHD, especially in adult women.

Hamdani adds it is often misdiagnosed as anxiety or depression, and can be intensified by hormonal fluctuations.

In addition to emotional regulation, ADHD can cause other symptoms in adults, says Hamdani:

Feeling chronically overwhelmed

Difficulty starting and finishing tasks

Disorganization

Trouble paying attention

Poor time management

Impulsivity

Restlessness

These symptoms are often chronic and disruptive, per the Mayo Clinic.

ADHD is a lifelong condition that affects executive functioning and emotional regulation, with symptoms more likely to persist in women.

Diagnosis and treatment are crucial for managing ADHD symptoms, which can involve medication, therapy, and lifestyle changes.

