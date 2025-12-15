Providence Police release new video of person of interest in Brown University mass shooting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Providence Police have released new video of the person of interest connected to the Brown University mass shooting.

The mass shooting happened on Saturday around 4 p.m. when students were taking final exams in the engineering building on Brown’s campus.

MuhammadAziz Umurzokov was killed, along with Ella Cook of Alabama. Nine other individuals were injured and are still in the hospital.

Authorities had originally detained a person of interest, before announcing yesterday they would be releasing them.

On the day of the shooting, Providence Police released video in which you see the suspect walking out of the engineering building wearing all black.

In the second video released by authorities, the suspect is calmly walking down the street, just shortly after the incident on Waterman Street.

We are sharing a video of a person of interest and plan to release additional video as part of the ongoing investigation. If you recognize this individual, please contact our Tip Center online at https://t.co/wMDG5fF8y4 or call 401-272-3121 pic.twitter.com/LuPCx7mAV2 — Providence Police (@ProvidenceRIPD) December 15, 2025

Providence Police are asking anyone who may know this individual to contact their Tip Center online at https://fbi.gov/brownuniversityshooting or call 401-272-3121.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

