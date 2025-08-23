Protesters paint Pulse memorial crosswalk back

ORLANDO, Fla. — Protesters returned Friday to the rainbow crosswalk outside Pulse after it was painted over by the Florida Department of Transportation earlier this week.

This time, instead of chalk, demonstrators used paint to restore the colors. One by one, people gathered at the intersection of Orange Avenue and Esther Street for a second day in a row, rallying against FDOT’s decision to erase what they call a symbol honoring the 49 lives lost in the Pulse nightclub massacre. “I was in middle school when the shooting happened. And I never thought that our state and our community would backpaddle,” one protester said. “It’s to erase us, it’s to erase the memory of the 49 lives that were stolen,” another added.

FDOT said the rainbow crosswalk, along with more than 15 others across Orlando, is not in compliance with state regulations. Pictures show workers painting over another colorful crosswalk on Orange Avenue just before 1 a.m. Friday. That one had been painted orange to reflect the SODO neighborhood theme.

The decision has divided opinions. “There’s a better way we can show a memorialization,” said driver Andrea Syers. “It should not be painted on if it has to do with paying someone respect, having to do with that,” said pedestrian Ivan Guerra.

Still, protesters said the Pulse crosswalk carries a deeper meaning than the others. “The lives of the people murdered here in this horrendous crime are not forgotten,” one demonstrator said.

FDOT said that local efforts are underway to build a permanent memorial on properties adjacent to the club, funded by the State of Florida.

The city of Orlando has until Sept. 4 to bring the crosswalks into compliance.

